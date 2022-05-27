HQ

We're starting to hear more and more about the horror game The Callisto Protocol. Today's latest development has revealed yet another titbit of information, one that is seeing the game step away from its roots as a PUBG spinoff.

As Glen Schofield, the CEO of the developer Striking Distance has stated over Twitter, The Callisto Protocol is no longer part of the PUBG timeline or universe. The game is part of its own world, and has its own unique story and universe to boot.

"FYI @CallistoTheGame is its own story and world. It no longer takes place in the PUBG Universe. It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, & we will still have little surprises for fans, but TCP is its own world, story and universe."

As noted in the tweet, this does mean that players can seemingly continue to look forward to the occasional surprise relating to PUBG, but know that The Callisto Protocol is truly its own title going forward.