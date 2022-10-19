The Callisto Protocol clears up doubts and will indeed feature a performance mode

HQ

It seems that some controversies regarding upcoming titles for the current generation (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series) are making waves even before gamers have had a chance to try them out for themselves. Such is the case with Gotham Knights, when last weekend a certain part of the community rose up in anger that the game would not have a performance mode on consoles, despite sacrificing the Xbox One and PS4 versions in the lead up to its release.

The Callisto Protocol has taken the opportunity to reaffirm on Twitter that the game will be released as planned on December 2 and that it will have a 60 frames per second performance mode. This news has been well received by fans awaiting the game, one of the most important releases for the remainder of the year.