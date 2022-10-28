The Callisto Protocol banned in Japan

HQ

Poor Japan, it doesn't look like they'll get to enjoy what is one of the most anticipated games of the year. The Callisto Protocol is being banned in Japan after failing to pass Japan's censorship board. This is mainly because the game's developers refused to agree to the changes required by the council for the title's approval. Striking Distance did announce the news itself via their social media channels during the day where they wrote the following:

"We have determined that the game cannot pass the CERO rating in its current state and that changing the content will not provide the experience that players expect. We would appreciate your understanding in Japan."

Japan's censorship board is notorious when it comes to violence in games and media, as is its Australian counterpart, and this is hardly the first time they've asked for changes from developers. Previous releases such as Gears of War, Call of Duty, Dead Island, and GTA have all been affected by them in some form too.

What are your thoughts on censorship boards and age limits?

Thanks, VGC.