The Call of Duty League's Major IV bracket is set

The final Major of the 2024 Call of Duty League season is set to take place this coming week. Following an action-packed season, the fourth Major of the year will be hosted from Thursday, June 27 and will see every CDL team in attendance and fighting for some last-minute points that will be crucial for seeding and qualification for the Championship Weekend and postseason that will follow.

With the tournament starting in the coming days, the bracket has been locked in for Major IV, meaning we know which teams will be facing each other to kick things off, and also which teams are waiting for opponents in the elimination bracket. You can see the full schedule below to determine what your team needs to do in order to make it to the grand finals.

As it stands, only four teams have assured places in the postseason, with those four being the Atlanta Faze, Toronto Ultra, OpTic Texas, and the New York Subliners. With only the Boston Breach being eliminated (or more accurately, highly unlikely to qualify), the 30 points that separate the fifth seeded and 11th seeded teams paint a very competitive picture as we head into this final tournament of the season.