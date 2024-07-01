The Call of Duty League Championship Weekend bracket is set

HQ

Now that the regular Call of Duty League season has concluded and is behind us, the focus has shifted to the postseason and the coming Championship Weekend. The tournament will start on July 18 and run until July 21 and with that in mind, we know who has qualified for it and what the original match-ups will look like.

The eight teams in attendance are the Atlanta Faze, Miami Heretics, New York Subliners, Seattle Surge, Toronto Ultra, Los Angeles Thieves, OpTic Texas, and Los Angeles Guerrillas. The Carolina Royal Ravens, Minnesota Rokkr, Boston Breach, and Vegas Legion have all failed to qualify for this event, meaning their season's are over.

In terms of the Championship Weekend, the first slate of games on July 18 looks as follows:



Faze vs. Heretics



Subliners vs. Surge



Ultra vs. Thieves



OpTic vs. Guerrillas



The format will be double-elimination, meaning teams can lose their first game and not be knocked out. If they lose a second however, they will be eliminated and their season will be over too.

Will you be watching Championship Weekend?