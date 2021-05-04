The Call of Duty Endowment seeks to raise $3 million for veteran employment

You're watching Advertisements

With Military Appreciation Month now being upon us, the Call of Duty Endowment has revealed that it is seeking to raise $3 million for veteran employment. This target amount will reportedly be enough to place 5,800 veterans into employment.

The non-profit organisation hopes to raise these funds within Warzone and will be releasing a new Call of Duty Endowment Battle Doc Pack. This pack is set to contain a brand-new Operator Skin that was created in collaboration with Timothy Hobbs Jr., a veteran combat medic and avid Call of Duty player. Alongside the sale of the pack, Activision Blizzard will also be donating $1 for every player who revives five downed allies.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, said: "The Call of Duty Endowment is dedicated to unlocking the value that veterans can bring to the civilian workforce. Unemployment and underemployment have often hit veterans hard, even more so during the ongoing pandemic, and we want to support our amazing partners who work tirelessly transitioning former service members into meaningful employment."

"The #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign will reach a wide audience of Call of Duty players through in-game activations and a new content pack, all to raise awareness and honour our veteran medics and hospital corpsmen," said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. "Veterans bring incredible value to the workforce, and we want to do our part to help find them high-quality jobs."

You can take a look at the contents included within the Battle Doc Pack below: