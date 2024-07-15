The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta dates announced

HQ

Last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III disappointed many of us, but the developers of this year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have said and shown so many exciting things since the game's unveiling earlier this summer that even the doubters have seemed eager to play it. Now we know when we'll get our first chance.

Treyarch confirms that the first beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will last from 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST the 30th of August to 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST the 4th of September. This is the so-called Early Access beta available for everyone (no PlayStation or Xbox exclusive head start this time around) who pre-order the game or are Game Pass Ultimate/Game Pass PC/Game Pass Console members.

The real open beta weekend will be from 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST the 6th of September to 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST the 9th of September.

We're not told exactly what the betas will include, except that they'll let us try out the new Omnimovement system, new maps, some of the different modes and a bunch of weapons, equipment and Perks.