The BYD U9 Xtreme is now the fastest production car on earth The Chineese continues to mess up the record plans for Rimac, Bugatti and Koenigsegg and now, the 3000 HP U9 Extreme has been driven in speeds that sounds downright insane...

496 km/h har bilrackarn körts i, vilket gör den till världens snabbaste produktionsbil. Detta åstadkommer man genom att ha dubblat mängden hästkrafter från den "vanliga" versionen av U9, vilket gör att den alltså ruvar på 3000 hästkrafter och drivs av BYD:s nya "1200V Ultra High Voltage Platform". Du kan se rekordet via videon nedan. "The 3000 horsepower BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme 02 has just delivered one of the most shocking performance feats in the history of electric cars. In its latest run, this EV supercar reached a staggering 496.22 km/h, pushing the limits of what battery-powered performance can achieve. With four high-output electric motors and advanced aerodynamics, the U9 Xtreme 02 shows how engineering precision and raw electric power can combine to create a true record-breaking machine. Stability, thermal management, and a carefully tuned chassis all played a role in allowing this supercar to sustain nearly 500 km/h. This run follows the earlier 472.41 km/h record by the Track Edition, proving how quickly BYD is advancing in its quest to dominate the world of extreme performance. The Xtreme 02 is not just about numbers — it is a statement that electric power is redefining speed itself."

Faster than a speeding bullet... Almost.