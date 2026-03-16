The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot series has been cancelled

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Last year, the dreams of many Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans became a reality, when Hulu ordered a pilot for what was being described as a series reboot, a project that would feature Sarah Michelle Gellar once again as the famous character. It was expected that Chloe Zhao, who just had a successful evening at the Oscars thanks to Hamnet, would be helming the project and directing the pilot, and while all of this seems like a winning ticket, everything has since fallen apart.

As per Gellar in a video on Instagram, it has been confirmed that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is officially dead in the water. The project has been cancelled by Hulu and seemingly this is the stake in the heart for the rebooted project.

"So I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me. Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale," Gellar began. "I want to thank Chloé Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish yet affordable boots. And thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me but to all of you, and this doesn't change any of that. And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me."

Does this news disappoint you? Were you looking forward to Buffy's return?