The British Prime Minister faces a wealth of terror threats in Netflix's Hostage

Netflix users have become quite familiar with political dramas, as the streamer has recently served up Zero Day, continues to crank out The Diplomat seasons, was previously well known for House of Cards, and much, much more. Adding to this, in August we can look ahead to Hostage, a show that will explore how the British Prime Minister faces a slew of terror threats directed at the nation and her own family.

It revolves around Suzanne Jones' Prime Minister, who has to deal with the issue of her husband being kidnapped by terrorists, an issue that is seeing her hand being forced and pushing the relationships that she has with foreign officials like the French President who is visiting and being blackmailed too. Needless to say, it's a turn of events that asks the PM to put her nation over her family, a decision that doesn't always sit right at home.

Set to premiere on Netflix on August 21, you can see the first taste of Hostage below, as well as its official synopsis.

"When the British prime minister's husband is kidnapped and the visiting French president is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices. Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?"