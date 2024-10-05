The British magazine Total Film shuts down

HQ

One of the world's most famous film magazines is shutting down after 27 long years, with the October issue being the last one for Total Film, at least in print form.

The editorial team promises that the work will continue, but moving forward, all reporting will be done online. In a statement via their X account, they said:

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce that this will be the final issue of the print magazine.

We like to think that this final print edition is a showcase of everything that Total Film magazine strived for, with a thrilling blockbuster on the cover, A-list interviews, fair and impartial reviews, smaller interesting movies nestled alongside the more mainstream fare, and above all else a passion for cinema radiating out of every page.

While the magazine itself is going away, our archive content and expert movie and TV writing will continue to live on at GamesRadar."

The fact that printing magazines is no longer viable is becoming increasingly apparent (unfortunately), and that even Total Film is now forced to throw in the towel is not entirely unexpected, though no less sad.

Do you miss magazines, or is it better now that most reporting happens online?