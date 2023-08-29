The British have revealed who they want to be the next James Bond

HQ

A few weeks ago, NME published the results of the poll that let readers choose the best and worst of all 27 films that super agent James Bond has appeared in. The results may not have been to our liking, but there is no questioning Daniel Craig's continued popularity in the role, with Skyfall the clear winner in the poll.

To follow up, NME has once again let their readers make their voices heard, but this time around who they would like to see take on the role in the future. Because as most of you probably know, Craig is done with James Bond, hanging up his Walther and saying goodbye. The result, well it is actually more even than you might think and looks as follows:



Idris Elba, 17.5% of the votes



Tom Hardy, 16.6% of the votes



Henry Cavill, 16.5% of the votes



The probability that any of these three gentlemen would get the role is unfortunately quite small. This is because the producers want to see someone a little younger in the role, around 30, and hot candidates that have been gossiped about include Sam Heughan from Outlander and Aaron Taylor-Johnson from (among others) Kick-Ass. So it remains to be seen who will ultimately take over the famed character.

Who would you like to see as the next James Bond?