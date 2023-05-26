Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Hell Let Loose

The British Forces have debuted in Hell Let Loose

The latest update for the shooter brings a new faction, 15 new weapons, two new maps, and more.

HQ

Team 17 Digital has released their latest update for the shooter Hell Let Loose. This massive update adds a ton of new content, including a new faction, new weapons, vehicles, maps, gameplay iterations and more.

The new faction brings the British Forces to the game, with this being the third team in the Allies rotation. This faction will be added alongside British uniforms to the loadout options for the game.

To add to this, we can look forward to 15 new weapons, including the Lancaster MK1 SMG and the portable Life Buoy flamethrower. The vehicles that are being added on the other hand are the Sherman Firefly tank, the Daimler recon vehicle, and the Bedford transport trucks.

Looking at the maps, Driel and El Alamein will be available to play now, with these taking players to Dutch farmlands and sprawling deserts, respectively.

Last of all, a few non-verbal communication tools have been added, meaning those without microphone access will be able to communicate with teammates and plan strategic attacks during a game.

You can take a look at the patch notes for Hell Let Loose's new update here.

Hell Let Loose

