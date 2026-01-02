The British Book Awards will celebrate graphic novels in 2026

HQ

In a few months, The Nibbies will return as The British Book Awards for 2026 will happen on May 11, 2026 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London. Why are we bringing this up, you might ask? Because for 2026 and going forward, the awards ceremony will look to spotlight and highlight some of the best new comic books made for adults and younger readers, as a Best Graphic Novel category is being introduced.

As noticed by Bleeding Cool, this fresh category will look to highlight "one of the most versatile and fastest-growing sectors in publishing, which is both a pathway into books for young reluctant readers yet also pushes the boundaries of fiction like no other genre."

The award will go to one book (with nominations still open) and it will cover both adult and children's books. As for what a book will need to be a winner, we're told that it must succeed in a combination of three elements, these being "writer's and/or the illustrator's creative genius; brilliant publishing; and fantastic sales/charts success, including sustained sales over the year."

With this in mind, is there any graphic novel that you believe should be up for the Best Graphic Novel award at the 2026 The Nibbies?

This is an ad: