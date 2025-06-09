The BRIT Awards will be hosted in Manchester in 2026 and 2027

HQ

In quite a surprising turn of events, it has been announced that The BRIT Awards will not be held in London in 2026 or 2027. The show, which has been based in the UK's capital for nearly 50 years straight, is departing the city for the "Capital of the North" for its next two ceremonies.

This has been affirmed in a press release where it's noted this will be a "bold new chapter" for the event, one that is looking to tap into Manchester's "deep and rich roots in music". For those unaware, Manchester is the city that is regarded as the home of Oasis, The Smiths, The Stone Roses, Joy Division, New Order, Harry Styles, Happy Mondays, Take That, The 1975, Blossoms, and Courteeners, amid many others.

The 2026 show for one will be happening on February 28 at the Co-op Live Arena that recently played host to the PlayStation The Concert event too, with the dates for the 2027 event to follow at a later date. Whether this will serve as the first step in seeing The BRIT Awards hosted at different cities around the UK remains to be seen, but chairman and CEO Jason Iley MBE stated the following.

"Moving to Manchester, the home of some of the most iconic and defining artists of our lifetime, will invigorate the show and build on the BRITs legacy of celebrating and reinvesting in world-class music. Hosting the show in Manchester, with its vibrant cultural history, perfectly captures the spirit and energy of the BRIT Awards."

