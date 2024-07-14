The Bride will be coming a little earlier than expected next year

If you saw the recent images of Christian Bale as Frankenstein's monster and Jessie Buckley as The Bride of Frankenstein, ahead of their appearances in The Bride, Maggie Gyllenhaal's directed remake of the 1935 film of the same name, then we have a little morsel of good news for you.

As per Variety, The Bride is coming earlier than expected. Not much earlier, mind you, but earlier all the same. Instead of looking to debut on October 3, 2025, the film will now be heading to cinemas on September 26, 2025, so around a week ahead of schedule.

If you didn't already have plans for the spooky season next year, now you can at least put down The Bride, and even The Conjuring 4 as themed frightening outings.