The Bride may already be 2026's biggest box office bomb

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride looks like it might already have given us one of 2026's biggest box office flops. The new take on Frankenstein's Bride is a monster mash of genres, themes, and has been critiqued across the board for its chaotic vision never really being brought to life. It seems audiences have listened to the critics on this account and stayed home, as the film failed to drum up much box office gold either internationally or in the US.

As per Box Office Mojo, The Bride raked in $7.3 million from US theatres, and $6.3 million internationally, adding to a total of over $13 million. That's not too bad for your average drama, the problem being in The Bride's reported budget, which is apparently around $90 million.

In our review, we put that it was somewhere around $80 million for the movie. Either way, it's not looking great for The Bride even if the budget is the lower amount, as that would still mean it'd need a box office figure ten times what it already has to recoup its costs in cinemas. Unfortunately, with poor reviews and poorer audience retention, we doubt that it's going to spring back in cinemas over the coming weekends.