The Breakfast Club stars reunite for the first time in 40 years

For the first time since the film's release back in 1985, The Breakfast Club stars Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, and Emilio Estevez reunited as part of the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo this past weekend.

The cast walked out to Colonel Bogey March, the same song they whistled in the film, before taking their seats at the panel, moderated by Josh Horowitz. They discussed working on The Breakfast Club, reuniting, and their favourite memories from their time together.

"I feel really, very emotional and moved to have us all together," Molly Ringwald said (via Today). "This is the first time that Emilio has joined us. We don't have to use the cardboard cutout anymore because he's here."

The Breakfast Club is often depicted as one of the all-time classic movies to come out of the 1980s. Centring around five teenagers all stuck in detention one Saturday, the high schoolers soon learn to ditch their differences, forming a bond that goes beyond the archetypes of nerds, jocks, and goths.

