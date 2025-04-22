English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

The bracket is set for the 2025 Call of Duty League's third Major

The event takes place in Miami this weekend.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The penultimate Major for the 2025 Call of Duty League season is upon us. Following a few weeks of competition and action, the bracket is now locked in and set for the Miami Heretics-hosted Major III, which will be happening this coming weekend between April 24-27.

With a boatload of CDL Points on offer, the bracket has now seeded the eight better teams from the qualifiers and the four worst into a Winners and an Elimination bracket. The first round of the former will happen on April 24 and the first round of the latter will follow on April 25, all before the next couple of rounds of both happen on April 26, and set up the last couple elimination rounds and the grand finale on April 27. With plenty planned, you can see the bracket and the seeded teams below.

Winners Round 1:


  • Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

  • Miami Heretics vs. Toronto Ultra

  • Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas

  • Vancouver Surge vs. Atlanta Faze

Elimination Round 1:


  • TBC vs. Minnesota Rokkr

  • TBC vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas M8

  • TBC vs. Vegas Falcons

  • TBC vs. Cloud9 New York

Who do you think will win Major III?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Related texts

0
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Score

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Treyarch is back and has delivered a packed and quality instalment into the long-running series, a game that will engage Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies fans alike.

0
Call of Duty: Warzone is back

Call of Duty: Warzone is back
ARTICLE. Written by Petter Hegevall

After a downright horrible period for Activison's once-popular cash cow, Raven has put things right again, and after a five-month boycott, Hegevall is now back...



Loading next content