The bracket is set for the 2025 Call of Duty League's third Major

The penultimate Major for the 2025 Call of Duty League season is upon us. Following a few weeks of competition and action, the bracket is now locked in and set for the Miami Heretics-hosted Major III, which will be happening this coming weekend between April 24-27.

With a boatload of CDL Points on offer, the bracket has now seeded the eight better teams from the qualifiers and the four worst into a Winners and an Elimination bracket. The first round of the former will happen on April 24 and the first round of the latter will follow on April 25, all before the next couple of rounds of both happen on April 26, and set up the last couple elimination rounds and the grand finale on April 27. With plenty planned, you can see the bracket and the seeded teams below.

Winners Round 1:



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens



Miami Heretics vs. Toronto Ultra



Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas



Vancouver Surge vs. Atlanta Faze



Elimination Round 1:



TBC vs. Minnesota Rokkr



TBC vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas M8



TBC vs. Vegas Falcons



TBC vs. Cloud9 New York



Who do you think will win Major III?