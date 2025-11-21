The bracket has been set for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Monster Energy Launch Invitational

HQ

This weekend will see the first major tournament hosted on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, with 11 of the 12 Call of Duty League rosters set to be in attendance and joined by five Challengers squads as well. With this event set to happen between November 22 and 23, with $75,000 on the line and with it hosted by Monster Energy, we now know the firm bracket and how the teams have been seeded.

Monster Energy Launch Invitational first-round match-ups:



OpTic Texas vs. FC Stallions



Carolina Royal Ravens vs. G2 Minnesota



FaZe Vegas vs. Riyadh Falcons



Toronto Koi vs. Team WaR



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Telluride Bush Gaming



Miami Heretics vs. Orgless (in the place of Los Angeles Guerrillas M8)



Boston Breach vs. Cloud9 New York



Vancouver Surge vs. OMiT Brooklyn



The tournament is a double-elimination event, meaning each team can lose one match and still remain in contention, but a second loss will lead to a knockout. You can see how the rest of the bracket is arranged and seeded below.