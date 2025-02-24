The bracket has been set for Call of Duty League's Minor II tournament

HQ

One of the big changes that Activision made for the 2025 Call of Duty League season was increasing the number of tournaments available in the calendar year. This meant a reduction in stages, down from five to four, but almost twice as many actual knockout tournaments as each stage now has not only a Major but a Minor too. Since we're a couple of weeks into the second stage of the season, the bracket has been set for the Minor II tournament.

Utilising a knockout format where there is no safety net, we can expect a round of 16-like phase, a quarter-finals, a semifinals, and a grand finale. With this in mind and with Minor II planned for between February 28 and March 2, the bracket currently looks as follows.

R16 on February 28:



Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 vs. Miami Heretics



Vegas Falcons vs. OpTic Texas



Vancouver Surge vs. Boston Breach



Cloud9 New York vs. Minnesota Rokkr



Quarterfinals on March 1:



Winner of LA/Miami vs. Carolina Royal Ravens



Winner of Vegas/Texas vs. Atlanta Faze



Winner of Vancouver/Boston vs. Toronto Ultra



Winner of New York/Minnesota vs. Los Angeles Thieves



Semi-finals and Grand Finale on March 2:



Winner of quarter-final 1 vs. winner of quarter-final 2



Winner of quarter-final 3 vs. winner of quarter-final 4



Winner of semifinal 1 vs. winner of semifinal 2



The Minor II victor will head home with even more Call of Duty League Points, which will become vital for securing Championship Weekend qualification at the end of the season.