The bracket has been set for Call of Duty League's Minor II tournament

One of the big changes that Activision made for the 2025 Call of Duty League season was increasing the number of tournaments available in the calendar year. This meant a reduction in stages, down from five to four, but almost twice as many actual knockout tournaments as each stage now has not only a Major but a Minor too. Since we're a couple of weeks into the second stage of the season, the bracket has been set for the Minor II tournament.
Utilising a knockout format where there is no safety net, we can expect a round of 16-like phase, a quarter-finals, a semifinals, and a grand finale. With this in mind and with Minor II planned for between February 28 and March 2, the bracket currently looks as follows.
The Minor II victor will head home with even more Call of Duty League Points, which will become vital for securing Championship Weekend qualification at the end of the season.