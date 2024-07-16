The bracket for the Rainbow Six: Siege Esports World Cup event has been locked in

HQ

At the end of the month, we can look forward to competitive Rainbow Six: Siege heading to the deserts of Saudi Arabia to compete in the Esports World Cup. At the major festival, a Siege event will be featured where 16 of the best teams from around the world will be fighting over a slice of a $2 million prize pool, and this will all start on July 31 with a Group Stage.

The Group Stage will see 16 teams battling it out and looking to secure one of eight Playoffs spots. With that in mind and the event edging ever closer, the bracket for the Group Stage has been affirmed.

You can see it below and how the format will be double-elimination, meaning teams can lose one match and still be in for a shot for a Playoffs position. Lose two however and their tournament is over.