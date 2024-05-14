The Boys will return for a fifth season

HQ

Amazon has been making tons of announcements and reveals today, most of which applies to content coming to its streaming platform Prime Video. One such announcement is that The Boys has already been greenlit for a fifth season, all ahead of the fourth season debuting on the streamer on June 13.

As this news is all very fresh and considering that we don't even know how Season 4 will unfold, we don't have any plot details, casting information, release window, or any significant information about Season 5, other than the fact that whatever happens in the coming eight episodes won't be the end of the superhero series.

Speaking about the renewal, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke stated, "The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order. The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about."

The Boys' fourth season will start on June 13 with a three-episode premiere all before continuing on a weekly basis before the finale drops on July 18.