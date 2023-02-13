Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Boys

The Boys will continue past season 4

We're not done with evil superheroes just yet.

Hype is building for the latest season of The Boys, Amazon's hit TV show that asks the question of what if Superman was extremely evil. While many are just looking forward to seeing a return of Hughie, Billie Butcher, and Homelander, some are wondering whether this could be the end of the show.

To quell those rumours, series creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter. "We've been shooting since late August," Kripke said. "I'm here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres... at some point in the future in our discernible reality.

So, in the good news, we know that the show will continue after season 4. In the past, it has been speculated that it could last around five seasons. The original comics do have an ending, so the story will likely have to close at some point, but right now we're just here for the ride.

In sadder news, we still don't have a release date for The Boys season 4, but it'll hopefully be coming later this year.

The Boys

