The Boys: Trigger Warning officially revealed

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developer Arvore have announced The Boys: Trigger Warning for PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest headsets. The game is a stealth action game based on the popular TV series The Boys, with season 5 premiering in April next year.

The Boys: Trigger Warning was developed in collaboration with the cast and creators of the TV series, where you play a new character in the universe who teams up with The Boys to infiltrate Vought International after discovering that they are hiding a grotesque secret.

We're thrilled to work with Arvore to bring The Boys: Trigger Warning to life in virtual reality. Having the show's creators involved in shaping the experience allows us to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling, and we're grateful to collaborate with our friends at Meta and PlayStation to deliver it to fans. - Lance Sloane, Senior Vice President of Virtual Reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Boys: Trigger Warning will be released for PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest headsets in 2026 - and you can watch the first trailer below.