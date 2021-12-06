Cookies

news

The Boys to get an animated series called Diabolical in 2022

It'll feature eight unique stories set in the universe of the superhero show.

It has been revealed that an animated The Boys series will be landing on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. Set to be known as Diabolical, the series was revealed by The Boys' Billy Butcher, Karl Urban, as part of CCXP Worlds 2021, where the actor shared some details and information as to what the show will be about and what it will entail.

"While we've been hard at work on Season 3, Eric [Kripke, showrunner], Seth [Rogen, executive producer], and Evan [Goldberg, executive producer] have asked a few of their celebrity mates, to cook up eight deliciously unique, twisted, animated episodes set in the world of The Boys," said Urban. "You might say they are diabolical."

As for who these "celebrity mates" are, the stories are set to be created by:


  • Awkwafina

  • Garth Ennis

  • Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

  • Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

  • Simon Racioppa

  • Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

  • Andy Samberg

  • Aisha Tyler

You might be wondering when the series will air, well Urban also shared that it will drop "early next year", although an exact date currently remains unannounced.

Check out Urban's full announcement of The Boys: Diabolical below.

