The Boys star wants the series to end with a movie

The Boys is one of Amazon's biggest series right now, and yet we know that sometime relatively soon, it will come to an end. The fifth season will be the show's last, and so a lot of the writers, directors, and cast are preparing for the end.

However, at least a couple members of the cast would like to see one more project after the fifth season. Speaking at a roundtable with Josh Horowitz (at about 45 minutes in), Mother's Milk actor Laz Alonso said he wants the show to end on a cliff-hanger, in order to set up a movie.

Apparently, Anthony Starr is up for it as well. We'll have to see if this is a decision the writers and creators are also up for. It would mean Amazon spending a lot of money to make a movie, and would mean putting a film into theatres which needs people to have watched five seasons of a show in order to understand.

Do you think a The Boys movie is a good idea?