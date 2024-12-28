The Boys star teases a bloody farewell in final season

HQ

The end is near for The Boys. The highly anticipated fifth and final season of the hit series is just a couple of years away, and the cast is bracing themselves for an intense ride. Jack Quaid, who portrays Hughie Campbell, recently opened up about the finale, teasing that viewers should expect plenty of bloodshed. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Quaid shared his thoughts on the upcoming season, hinting that many beloved characters won't survive.

"I think a lot of us are probably going to die," Quaid said, adding that it's going to be "insane" and "crazy" as the show wraps up. While he didn't spill too many details, he made it clear that the showrunners aren't pulling any punches when it comes to the characters' fates. Fans can expect the final season to be a rollercoaster of emotions, with shocking twists and heart-wrenching moments that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The fifth season will hit Prime Video sometime in 2026, and based on Quaid's comments, it looks like it'll be one for the history books. As the show heads toward its conclusion, one thing is certain: the stakes have never been higher.

Are you ready for the carnage in The Boys final season?