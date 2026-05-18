The Boys star on which superhero gets their "comeuppance" in the finale

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Chace Crawford, the actor behind The Deep in The Boys, has teased a satisfying end for his character in the show's finale. The series finale is right around the corner, and anticipation is high. Crawford hopes that fans are going to be pleased with The Deep's full circle moment.

"I think the fans are going to be really pleased, to be honest, and I think it was a long time coming, as far as seeing The Deep struggle and be at his lowest point ever and completely emasculated and just laid out with no friends," Crawford told Collider.

"He can't really get his shit together, up until the end. It's full circle from what happened in the pilot episode of the season and seeing Deep's inability to be redeemable. He's irredeemable, so getting his comeuppance is going to be sweet. It's going to be very sweet."

The Deep's end, whatever it may be, will be squeezed in with a lot of other content packed into the finale of The Boys. There's a lot of ground to cover, but we'll have to see how it all turns out when the finale airs on the 20th of May.