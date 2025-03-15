The Boys star dreams of starring in a Bioshock movie

Many of us dream of one day experiencing a truly grand, big-budget film adaptation of BioShock—dark, eerie, and intense. All the ingredients are already there for what should be a fantastic script, and we're not alone in thinking so. The Boys star Jack Quaid recently revealed that his biggest dream is to be part of a BioShock movie adaptation, describing himself as a "huge video game nerd."

Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long. As many know, Netflix is actively working on an adaptation with director Francis Lawrence, who was previously involved in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and I Am Legend.

However, the project hasn't been without its challenges. During last year's San Diego Comic-Con, the film's producer, Roy Lee, revealed that the movie's budget had been significantly reduced and that its overall ambition had been slightly scaled down. As of now, no actors have been officially attached to the project—so maybe Jack Quaid still has a shot. Who knows?

What are your hopes for the upcoming BioShock movie?