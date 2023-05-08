Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gen V

The Boys spin-off, Gen V, to premiere this autumn

The trailer and release date are still being worked on currently.

HQ

We've already seen a teaser trailer for The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, but despite that being the case, we still don't really know when the show will actually be making its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Fortunately, producer Eric Kripke has taken to Twitter to provide an update on the series, where he revealed that Gen V is set to debut this autumn, and that work is progressing on both the next trailer and the confirmed release date for the show.

As you can see below, a new image from Gen V has also debuted, with this giving us a look at the character of Golden Boy.

Gen V

