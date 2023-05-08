The Boys spin-off, Gen V, to premiere this autumn

HQ

We've already seen a teaser trailer for The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, but despite that being the case, we still don't really know when the show will actually be making its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Fortunately, producer Eric Kripke has taken to Twitter to provide an update on the series, where he revealed that Gen V is set to debut this autumn, and that work is progressing on both the next trailer and the confirmed release date for the show.

As you can see below, a new image from Gen V has also debuted, with this giving us a look at the character of Golden Boy.