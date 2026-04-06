The Boys showrunner wishes he'd written Season 5 after the US election

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The Boys writer and showrunner Eric Kripke might be stoked for fans to see the end of his gritty superhero series, but he does wish he'd been able to write it at a slightly different time. Particularly, he is "bummed" that they wrote the show's final season before the 2024 US election.

Speaking with TV Guide, Kripke revealed that the initial plan was for fans to see the show and feel like they dodged a bullet. "I swear the plan was 'Let's write a 1984 version of what creeping authoritarianism looks like in America' and maybe everyone will be like 'Whew, we really dodged a bullet' but instead, we got hit with the bullet," he explained.

Kripke continued: "A lot of things that were far-fetched for us have come to pass in a way that's really, really f*cking troubling...We always say in the writer's room, 'Bad for the world, good for the show,' I really wish it was the opposite."

He said there's a line in Episode 7 of Season 5 from Homelander which at the time felt like the craziest thing they could think of, but it has already been said. That's just the way things are at the moment, we suppose.