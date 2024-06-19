The Boys showrunner speaks about making things different from the comics

HQ

If you've read the comics of The Boys, you'll notice it is markedly different from the show. While the characters largely remain the same, the storyline differs greatly, as in the show there's a strong connection to modern-day American politics.

Also in the show, there's a greater focus put on the female characters and an attempt to connect more with a female audience. Showrunner Eric Kripke spoke to Variety a little bit about this decision. "I don't want to do some edgelord thing. I don't want to make edgelord material for incels, or whatever. I want something for everybody. And so I was like, we really need to muscle up the female characters," he said.

"It worked, and it gave us a fresher perspective to see what a woman's point of view in this world is, this sort of toxic, macho world. So then we just kept doing more of it."

Kripke also spoke more widely about not really wanting to adapt the comic book as it was written. "The comic itself is really episodic. I always used to say it would really work in a rated-X CBS. It basically works as a procedural, where every two or three issues is its own story, and then they move on and there isn't an incredible amount of building," he said. "I needed a story that could support eight hours. And the books simply didn't have that."

"So I knew from the very jump, so my attack was, I said to Garth Ennis, 'I want to get the characters and I want to get the tone right, but are you okay if the story isn't the same?' And he was great. He totally got it. It's funny, what he always says to me is, 'Just get Butcher right.'"

