The Boys' showrunner on Season 5: "Not everyone is making it out alive"

HQ

While The Boys continues to be a mega hit for Amazon, there are some criticisms that have crept in as the show has gone on, one of which being the amount of times it feels like we're being put back at square one, and how many times the characters escape what appears to be certain death.

Season 5 isn't going to be pulling its punches, though, as in an interview with TVGuide, showrunner Eric Kripke reveals that "not everyone is making it out alive." However, if you think that this is going to mean Homelander just slaughtering The Boys, the showrunner might have something different in mind.

"Anyone who dies will richly deserve it," he says, meaning the likes of Homelander, The Deep, and other supes are likely going to be at the top of the list of characters destined to die.

Who do you think will be dead by the end of The Boys?