The Boys showrunner doesn't think animated spin-off will get a second season

HQ

As The Boys comes to a conclusion next year, Amazon has made it clear that this will not be the end of the IP. This franchise is sticking around long enough that the taste of satire and parody will be long washed away from our mouths, but one spin-off is being left behind while others flourish.

Speaking to The Wrap, The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke spoke about upcoming spin-offs besides the recently released Gen V. Specifically, he was asked for updates on The Boys: Mexico and The Boys: Diabolical, the latter being an animated anthology series showcasing standalone stories from the world of The Boys. Each story had its own animation style and the show largely impressed critics when it launched.

"I don't think there's going to be a Season 2 of Diabolical," Kripke said. "It's not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren't there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven't gotten a go ahead on that."

As for The Boys: Mexico, he added: "Mexico is just being developed right now. The pilot script is being written. Gareth is a wonderful writer and I think it's hilarious. I hope it gets made, but [it's] just in that development phase."

There's also Vought Rising to consider, too, which will see the return of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy as we take The Boys back to the 20th century. Even if the storyline of Billy Butcher wraps up next year, then, there are going to be lots of other gory stories for The Boys to tell.