The Boys showrunner changes his mind on show ending with five seasons

Eric Kripke, showrunner of The Boys, once said in 2020 that he believed the show would end after five seasons total. While this was never a firm figure, it seems that Kripke is very hesitant to call when The Boys would end.

Speaking to Inverse, Kripke said he's changed his mind on the matter. "I have learned since then to not try to call the seasons as the person who, and this is without hyperbole, is literally the most wrong in entertainment history of how many seasons their show should go."

Kripke is making reference to his last show, Supernatural, which ended up running for fifteen seasons when originally the plan had also been for five. There are some concerns among The Boys fans that this show isn't necessarily designed to go on forever. With Homelander and Butcher being set on a collision course from Season 1, it feels increasingly cheap each time we're put back at square one after being told this is the time when we're really going to see Homelander fall.