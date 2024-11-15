The Boys Season 5 will start shooting sooner than you think

HQ

Earlier this year, we were flip flopping around between The Boys having an endless amount of seasons, or it ending on the planned fifth season. Eventually, we got confirmation of the latter, and while it is a bittersweet feeling to know the story is coming to a conclusion, it is one that the show has to face.

Speaking with Collider, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that filming isn't being put off so everyone can mourn the series. Instead, they're starting right away, with shooting beginning on the 25th of November. "We start shooting a week from Monday. That's less than two weeks," Kripke said.

"I'm fortunate, in that I get to maintain my denial for quite a while because I'm so busy right now," Kripke said about the show's inevitable end. "Just the amount of work, it's so busy that I think somewhere in the middle of the season, it's gonna hit me, and hit me really emotionally. I've been willfully denying it. It hasn't totally sunk in. That will be hard."

The Boys will continue, just not with the main show. Gen V is continuing as a spin-off and will likely follow the events of the ending of The Boys, and we've also got a prequel series coming starring Soldier Boy and Stormfront.