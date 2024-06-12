The Boys Season 5 will be the end now, apparently

HQ

Recently, we reported that Eric Kripke, showrunner for The Boys, had decided that he wasn't sure whether five seasons was enough for the hit show. Now, however, he's clarified that the Prime Video series will be ending on its fifth season.

Make up your mind, Eric. Variety reports that Kripke is firm in his belief the show will end on Season 5, wrapping up both Butcher and Homelander's story. But, if you want more of The Boys universe, more spin-offs are planned. Already, more Gen V is in the works.

"I would say near the beginning of writing Season 3, so years — years and years," Kripke said when asked how long he'd known the story would end on Season 5. "And it took a minute for Amazon to agree, it took another minute to get them to clear it in all the channels so that we could finally announce it. I'm thrilled to be able to announce it because it was just like a tiny bit frustrating to always answer, 'I don't know how long it'll go! And maybe it'll go forever! And who can say?' But the truth was, I just wasn't allowed to say yet."

The Boys Season 5 will film from the end of this year until around mid-2025, so don't expect that final chapter anytime soon. We've still got Season 4 to look forward to, and we have a preview of it right here.