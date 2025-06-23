The Boys: Season 5 seems to have finished filming

HQ

It looks like production and filming on the fifth and final season of The Boys has concluded. There has yet to be an official confirmation from Prime Video or typically vocal showrunner Eric Kripke, but there are images circulating of a "Wrap Party" dated for June 21, 2025, images that even feature actor Cameron Crovetti, known for playing Homelander's son Ryan in the show.

One such example comes from crew member Andrea Dana Eisen, who appears in an image with Crovetti in front of a monitor that clearly is branded with "The Boys: Season 5 Wrap Party - June 21, 2025" wording.

Again, we are waiting for official confirmation, but it does seem likely that this is accurate, as it would line up with the plans for the show's last season to arrive sometime in 2026.