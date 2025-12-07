Gamereactor

news
The Boys

The Boys: Season 5 premieres in April and we have the first trailer to show you

If you're expecting extremely violent action, dark humor, unexpected scenes, Homelander at his best, and a thrilling finale, then you'll probably like what's on offer.

HQ

The Boys spinoff Gen V wrapped up its second season two months ago, and next up is the continuation of the unorthodox superhero saga in The Boys: Season 5 - which will also be the series' final season. But we don't know when it'll arrive, other than it's set to premiere in 2026.

At least, that was true until a few minutes ago. Now, the series' official Instagram account has finally revealed when the final season will start, and it will be on April 8. It seems that we can expect something extra special, or as they themselves write: "We're going out with a fuckin' bang."

But it actually gets even better than that, because along with this revelation, we also get the first trailer. Although they call the video a teaser, it's still two minutes of seemingly very violent superhero action, clearly showing that Gen V: Season 2 will continue here, and Billy Butcher is obviously getting ready for one last battle.

You can check it out for yourself below.

HQ
The Boys

0
