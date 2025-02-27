The Boys Season 5 adds two more Supernatural cast members

HQ

The Boys will soon be heading into its fifth and final season, and ahead of the bittersweet moment of it all coming to a close, we've had the announcement of two new cast members joining the show in Supernatural alumni Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

As per a new video posted to The Boys' social media accounts, we see that Jensen Ackles, the actor who plays Soldier Boy in the show, has called the other actors into action. That means Soldier Boy is back, but it also means we now have two new cast members to add into the team, with currently unknown roles.

It makes sense that we'd see a Supernatural reunion on The Boys, as both shows are helmed by Eric Kripke. For fans of the long-running paranormal show, they'll be getting to see their favourite actors back again, just playing different roles.

