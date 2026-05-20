The Boys: Season 5

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There's been a lot said about this final season of The Boys. Some fans seem to be really disappointed with how this last batch of episodes have been put together, while others have simply been enjoying the ride. As a fan of The Boys, I exist somewhere in the middle ground, especially now I've seen how the season wrapped up with its grand and sweeping finale. It's rather evident that there have been strong episodes and outright irrelevant ones, and ultimately, it feels as though this conclusion is perhaps the most disjointed the show has ever been.

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The finale itself was actually rather strong and delivered an episode that is perhaps what fans of The Boys were expecting from this show throughout the course of the wider season. Beloved and notable characters met their maker, heroes earned their flowers, villains their damnation, and generally speaking we were treated to an entertaining hour of television. But this also highlights the very problem The Boys has faced with Season 5, as while there's never been a doubt of the production quality, its satire on modern society (particularly the United States), or even how it develops its characters, this last round of episodes have felt like a roller coaster for all of the wrong reasons.

What I mean is anyone who has ridden a roller coaster before knows that typically the moments before the thrill and fun are filled with very little. You wait as the coaster carts are ferried up a steep incline, a necessary evil for the fun to follow. But a good roller coaster will mask these middling moments behind stunning set pieces and usage of its environment, to make you ooh and aah in the downtime between the screams and shouts of thrill. The Boys doesn't do this at all during Season 5. There are entire filler episodes that make you yawn and wish time would pass more quickly, often attempting to mask the boredom with the series' signature use of shocking and rather revolting hedonistic behaviour. But we're five seasons deep at this point and this kind of behaviour doesn't have the same effect as it did, rather feeling more like part of the furniture, if you will. In the end, the more uninspired parts of the wider narrative end up being, well... uninspired and forgettable, a description you could attribute to two or three episodes of this entire eight-episode season.

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Again, there are other episodes and moments that continue to stand out, times where The Boys is firing on all cylinders and continuing to excel and entertain. More often than not, this comes from the ever-exciting relationships between its key characters, be that Anthony Starr's Homelander, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, Karen Fukuhara's Kimiko, even newer faces like Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy - who is perhaps the best performance/character this show has to offer at this point. The Boys is a show that is at its best when these relationships are allowed to blossom on centre-stage, albeit while some of the lesser interesting relationships/characters continue to act as a bit of a weight holding the series back. Erin Moriarty's Starlight for one doesn't exactly bring much to the table in this season, which disappoints a tad when considering how crucial the character's social movement used to be to the wider worldbuilding.

The Boys is a series with so much potential, both in a wider narrative and worldbuilding sense, but also in its more satirical and comedic manner. When it's on form, it's excellent television and entertainment, a real breath of fresh air for the otherwise rather predictable slate of superhero media that gets pumped out by nearly every other production giant these days. But the issue is that The Boys is also inconsistent, and on an episode-by-episode basis, you simply don't know whether you're in for a treat or a turd.

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This is why I find this final season to be conflicting, as there are times when I love every second of watching this show, but when I look back on the episodes that have constituted Season 5, I also can't pinpoint that many stand-out and memorable moments. This final batch of episodes doesn't have the twists of the first season, the exceptional satire and humour of the second season, the extravagance of Season 3's Herogasm, or the sweeping repercussions of Season 4. It simply feels like a safer signing off point for a show that didn't used to care about what you or I thought about how it conducts itself. The Boys has gone from being the embodiment of Billy Butcher to more of a quivering Homelander, and while this last batch of episodes isn't by any means bad television, it certainly isn't the best the show has ever been either.