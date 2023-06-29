Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Boys

The Boys Season 4 will not release until the writers' strike is over

Interestingly, this decision has been made after filming wrapped.

Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys, has confirmed that Season 4 of the hit show won't be released until the current WGA strike is over.

"Tell the studios to make a fair deal!" Kripke wrote on Twitter. When asked why the strike was affecting The Boys, especially after the next season had already wrapped filming, Kripke said: "There's a good amount of dialogue we write in post that the actors come back to record (called ADR), to help bridge story gaps or clarify a plot point. We'll also edit dialogue together in different ways to 'rewrite' it. Writing at every stage of the process."


This is the latest victim of the writers' strike, which has affected multiple projects in the months since it began. It seems for now, writers across the industry are united against the studios, demanding fair pay and security when faced with the threat of AI.

The Boys

