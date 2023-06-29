The Boys Season 4 will not release until the writers' strike is over

Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys, has confirmed that Season 4 of the hit show won't be released until the current WGA strike is over.

"Tell the studios to make a fair deal!" Kripke wrote on Twitter. When asked why the strike was affecting The Boys, especially after the next season had already wrapped filming, Kripke said: "There's a good amount of dialogue we write in post that the actors come back to record (called ADR), to help bridge story gaps or clarify a plot point. We'll also edit dialogue together in different ways to 'rewrite' it. Writing at every stage of the process."





This is the latest victim of the writers' strike, which has affected multiple projects in the months since it began. It seems for now, writers across the industry are united against the studios, demanding fair pay and security when faced with the threat of AI.