The Boys

The Boys Season 4 will lead into Gen V Season 2

And Gen V Season 1 leads into The Boys Season 4.

While we're unsure exactly when The Boys Season 4 will debut in 2024, a bunch of information about the show has now been revealed on the show's X channel.

It's confirmed that the fourth season will pick up around a month after the events of Gen V Season 1, and that Billy Butcher is aware and knows about the virus that is capable of killing supes. To add to this, in the season, Homelander will be standing trial for lasering off the head of a Starlighter, and that Vought has celebrated the occasion with a hashtag (#HomeFree).

Otherwise, the season will conclude and lead into Season 2 of Gen V, although there is no timeline on when we can expect that to debut either, as it was only recently greenlit for a return.

Are you excited for more developments in The Boys universe?

The Boys

