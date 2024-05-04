The Boys season 4 trailer shows brutal super humans and chickens

HQ

We're just five weeks away from the three-episode premiere of The Boys' fourth season on Prime Video, but Amazon just made the wait a lot harder.

The first real trailer for season 4 of The Boys was, as promised, released as part of CCXP Mexico, and it makes it absolutely clear that the already crazy show will take everything to another level. New super humans, old favourites truly showing what they can do, a super chicken, Homelander seemingly going completely off the chain and a lot of bloody/bubbly violence await us on the 13th of June.