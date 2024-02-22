The Boys season 4 starts with three episodes on Prime Video in June

HQ

Amazon shared a short teaser trailer that didn't exactly lower my expectations for season 4 of The Boys two months ago, so I've been eagerly awaiting news about when the brilliant show will continue on Prime Video. Turns out, it's a bit further away than hoped.

A press release confirms that The Boys season 4 will premiere with three episodes on Prime Video the 13th of June. The remaining five episodes will be released weekly, which means the finale will become available on the 18th of July. We've also received an interesting poster along with this reveal. We all remember what Homelander has a tendency to do when in a crowd and to his partners...