The Boys: Season 4 shown in two new posters

There are exactly 41 days left until the premiere of the fourth season of Amazon Prime's hit series The Boys, which starts on June 13. And it's noticeable that the premiere is getting closer, because after a long period of secrecy, there are now more and more pictures and clips from what's to come - which by all accounts will be chaos.

Now Amazon Prime has revealed two new posters from season four showing Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Anthony Starr) in the midst of chaos, and they write: "More chaos coming, and it ain't controlled."

Check out the pictures below. We're as excited as can be, how about you?