      The Boys

      The Boys: Season 4 may bring the return of Giancarlo Esposito

      It seems we're not quite done with Stan yet.

      Even though the calculating and cold-hearted Stan Edgar (brilliantly played by Giancarlo Esposito) was ousted as the CEO of Vought International in the Amazon Prime hit-show The Boys, he is still alive and kicking in the universe. And it seems like we might might actually see Edgar again, very soon even.

      In an interview with TVLine, the fourth season of The Boys is discussed and Esposito goes as far as claiming there's a "great chance" Stan Edgar will make a comeback:

      "I find The Boys to be a very creepy, interesting, edgy, and sick show — in the best way possible. It's genius. And... I won't string it out anymore: I think there is a great chance."

      There's still very few details about The Boys: Season 4, but the producer recently said it "has the most disgusting ting in TV". We certainly wouldn't mind Giancarlo Esposito returning to the show, or what do you think?

      The Boys

      The Boys Season 3

      The Boys Season 3
      SERIES. Written by Ben Lyons

      Billy Butcher and co. are back to face off with Homelander and the other hedonistic superheroes.



