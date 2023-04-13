The Boys Season 4 has wrapped filming

While we're still waiting to hear about when The Boys will be returning to Prime Video for its fourth season, the creator of the series, Eric Kripke, has announced that Season 4 has finished filming.

Revealed in a tweet with a couple of images with actors Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara, who just so happened to be caked in blood, as you'd expect for The Boys, we're told that the season has wrapped shooting and is now entering into post-production, as it gears up for its release on the streamer.

As for when the season will drop, with filming being wrapped, there is a chance it could arrive later this year, but it could just as well be early next year as well.