The Boys Season 4 Has 'The Most Disgusting Thing' in TV

The Boys season 4 is on the way, and a producer on the show has just revealed he may have seen "the most disgusting thing" that he's ever witnessed since working in TV.

Stephen Fleet, visual effects supervisor and assistant producer for The Boys, made the statement over on Twitter, and considering what we've already seen on the superhero show, it is quite the claim.

https://twitter.com/stephanfleet/status/1613652863791636484

There was a lot of hype around last season's Herogasm episode, but Fleet's tweet implies that we could be seeing something even more extreme this time around.

Whatever this disgusting thing is, we're going to have to wait until The Boys season 4 releases until we know what it is. So far, alongside this upcoming season having a disgusting thing, we know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be joining the cast.