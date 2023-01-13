Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Boys

The Boys Season 4 Has 'The Most Disgusting Thing' in TV

A producer from the show is hyping up its latest season.

The Boys season 4 is on the way, and a producer on the show has just revealed he may have seen "the most disgusting thing" that he's ever witnessed since working in TV.

Stephen Fleet, visual effects supervisor and assistant producer for The Boys, made the statement over on Twitter, and considering what we've already seen on the superhero show, it is quite the claim.

There was a lot of hype around last season's Herogasm episode, but Fleet's tweet implies that we could be seeing something even more extreme this time around.

Whatever this disgusting thing is, we're going to have to wait until The Boys season 4 releases until we know what it is. So far, alongside this upcoming season having a disgusting thing, we know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be joining the cast.

The Boys

